News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

3 Dead, As Many Injured after Car Rams into Cement Block in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The car was headed for Jodhpur from Mundwa on Thursday night when the accident happened near Sighani village, they said.

Three people died and as many were injured when a car rammed into a cement block while trying to avoid hitting a cow near a village in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Friday. The car was headed for Jodhpur from Mundwa on Thursday night when the accident happened near Sighani village, they said.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Shyam Lal, Rakesh Mahesha Ram and Sumit, the police said, adding that the bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem examinations.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...