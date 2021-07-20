CHANGE LANGUAGE
3 Dead In Bus Accident In Bulandshahr, Dozens Injured
3 Dead In Bus Accident In Bulandshahr, Dozens Injured

The bus was going towards Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr.

The accident took place near Bilsuri village of the Kotwali Secunderabad area.

A road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district led to the death of three people. Dozens of passengers were critically injured and were taken to nearby hospitals. The accident took place near Bilsuri village of the Kotwali Secunderabad area. According to reports, the bus started from the Bulandshahr depot and was speeding along NH 91. The bus was going towards Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr. Upon encountering a car on its path, the bus had to swerve to the side, which is when it lost control and overturned, falling into the ditch.

After the incident was reported by locals, police reached the spot and rescued all the injured passengers who were trapped inside the vehicle. Relief work is going on at a fast pace, as rescue workers are looking for any survivors.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. The CM has directed the authorities to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident and extend all possible help and relief to the families of the victims.

Other than the three passengers who have died, many farmers who were working on paddy fields at the time, have also been grievously injured after being crushed under the bus. Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh also reached the spot and visited the injured at the hospital.

first published:July 20, 2021, 17:26 IST