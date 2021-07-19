3 Dead in U'khand, 33 Killed in Mumbai, Wet Morning in Delhi: Tracing the Monsoon & Trail of Destruction

Delhi and NRC witnessed rain and thunderstorm bringing the temperature down by several notches in the early hours on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi and NCR will witness moderate to heavy intensity rains for the next two hours.

“Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida)," IMD said in a tweet.

#WATCH | Roads waterlogged in several parts of Delhi following incessant rainfall; visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/Taq5fGbwLS— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Reports said that till 5.30 am, Palam recorded 39 mm rainfall while the Safdarjung observatory saw 40 mm rain. Parts of Delhi such as ITO and Pragati Maidan areas witnessed waterlogging that hit traffic movement in these areas on Monday morning.

In Gurugram’s Southern Peripheral Road, severe waterlogging were reported after heavy rainfall. Visuals from Sector 10A of the city showed vehicles partially submerged in water due to waterlogging in the area.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, many parts of the state have been receiving heavy downpour since last night. In Uttarkashi, a cloud burst claimed three lives while the rescue operation is on searching for others. Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, Team Incharge, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) informed three people have died and four people were reported as missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district.

The three bodies which have been recovered are that of two women and a child. Rains have also lashed at least 10 other districts in the state including Dehradun.

Uttarakhand: 3 people died and four people were reported as missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district, says Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, Team Incharge, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) pic.twitter.com/krNECEjtSe— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

IMD said that recent satellite imagery shows intense or very intense convection over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, northwest Madhya Pradesh, northeast Rajasthan, north Konkan and Bihar.

It added that other areas including sub himalayan West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura and neighbouring areas also shows intense convection. It leads to the possibility of moderate to intense spell(s) of rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning during next 2-3 hours, IMD added.

Mumbai

Mumbai is also receiving incessant rainfall temporarily disrupting local train services in the Central Main Line and Harbour Line on Monday. The trains on Central Main Line, Harbour Line, and Trans Harbour line have resumed operation in Mumbai.

IMD has indicated moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

As many as 33 people have lost their lives after a thunderstorm on Sunday brought heavy rains in Mumbai and nearby regions throwing road and rail traffic out of gear. At least 19 of them had died early morning yesterday when a landslide hit a hillock in Chembur.

Heavy rains have also lashed parts of south Gujarat yesterday, throwing normal life out of gear, and caused waterlogging at a number of places in Valsad.

