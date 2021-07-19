3 Dead, One Injured in Gurgaon Building Collapse: Police

Three people died and one person was injured in the three-storey building collapse incident in Khawaspur in Haryana’s Gurgaon district, police said on Monday after an around 20-hour operation, amid heavy rains, to rescue those stuck under its debris. The building collapsed on Sunday night and initially, it was feared that five to six people were trapped under the rubble, a senior police officer said.

But after verification, it turned out that there were four people, he said, adding that one body was pulled out from the debris on Sunday night and two more on Monday. The building was located on the Pataudi road in Farrukhnagar in Gurgaon, and according to Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Varun Singla, a warehouse company had built it to house labourers.

The rescue operation was launched around 8 pm on Sunday, and the injured person was rescued on that day, police said. “While one was rescued, three persons unfortunately died in the incident. The rescue operation is over now," Farrukhnagar police station in-charge Sandeep told .

