3 Dead, Several Feared Drowned After Boat Capsizes in Andhra’s Nellore

At least six people are feared drowned after a boat capsized in Podalakuru mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district.

So far, three dead bodies have been recovered, and search operations are underway.

Reports suggest that the incident took place on Sunday evening and only four out of the 10 people who were travelling on the boat have been safely rescued. A search is still underway to rescue three more people.

On Saturday, A 46-year-old fisherman drowned after the country boat in which he had ventured for fishing capsized due to the impact of a huge wave near Hejamady Kodi in Karnataka’s Udupi district, police said on Saturday.

The boat had capsized on Thursday and the deceased has been identified as Padmanabha Suvarna, a resident of Hejamady Kodi, police added.

Another fisherman, Dheeresh Bangera who was in the boat, managed to swim ashore.

