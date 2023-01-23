3 Dead, Several Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Bihar's Siwan; 12 Detained

Bootlegging leads to the untimely death of three people in Bihar. Out of the three, one died after consuming spurious liquor while the other was declared dead at Siwan hospital.

Talking about the deaths, the Sub-divisional public grievance officer in Siwan, Abhishek Chandan said that seven others are currently being treated at the Siwan hospital. He also added that the cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained which will be cleared only after the post-mortem reports.

According to reports by ANI, the deceased namely Janak Bean alias Janak Prasad and Naresh Bean of the Bala village in Siwan’s Nabiganj complained of stomach pain in the night and their vision was also impacted, following which their relatives then took them to the Siwan Sadar Hospital where the doctors declared them ‘brought dead’.

“At least two persons were declared dead after they were sent to Siwan Sadar Hospital as they had consumed this spurious liquor. Around dozens of people are still unwell and the police have set up camps in the village," the District Councillor of the village, Ramesh Kumar told ANI.

The death count due to this spurious liquor consumption is likely to be increased.

Notably, the incident occurred days after the Bihar Police recovered toxic liquor bottles hidden in a gutter in Danapur on December 21, 2022. This is however not the first instance of death by consuming spurious liquid. Deaths were also reported in December 2021 from Bihar’s Saran district of Bihar’s Chhapra in which over 70 people were killed due to consuming spurious liquor at a local joint. After the deaths, angry villagers blocked the Masrakh Hanuman Chowk on Bihar State Highway 90 and raised slogans against the district administration.

The incident also triggered a political slugfest in the Bihar assembly, with opposition leaders mounting a solid attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the spate of spurious liquor deaths.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar-led government in April 2016.

