3 Dead, Two Sustain Injuries After Car Rams into DTC Bus in Delhi

Three people were killed and two others sustained injuries when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary DTC bus in the national capital on Monday, an official said.

Deputy commissioner of police Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that a PCR call was received at 7.04 a.m. regarding an accident on highway near Nangli Poona area.

When the police reached the spot, they found that a car bearing a number plate of Himachal Pradesh has rammed into a Delhi Transport Corporation bus which was at that time standing on the road to board passengers.

“The ill-fated car had five occupants including three women,” the DCP said.

Delhi | Three dead as car rams into bus A car with five occupants rammed into a stationary DTC bus at a bus stand on a highway near Nangli Poona earlier today, leaving three of them dead, and the other two injured. Legal action to follow. — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

They were identified as Jyoti Sharma (27), Nisha (32), Jamna (62), Sunil (driver) and one-and-half year olds child of Nisha, all residents of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

“All the passengers in car were found injured and they were shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial hospital, where all the three females were declared brought dead,” the DCP said.

The driver and the toddler were also injured in the accident and have been shifted to a private hospital. “The driver is having a head injury,” the official said.

During preliminary enquiry, it was learnt that the passengers were coming to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh and the DTC bus was en route from Mukhmelpur to Azadpur.

“No skid marks were found on the road,” the official said, adding further, the legal action will be taken accordingly.

(With inputs from Agencies )

