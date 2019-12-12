3 Delhi Cops Suspended for Kidnapping MCD Official for Nightclub Owner Who Had Challan Against Him
The MCD inspector was taken to a nightclub in Netaji Subhash Place in a car and the club owner had demanded Rs 2 lakh for his release.
Representative image. (Courtesy: PTI)
New Delhi: A sub-inspector and two constables of Delhi Police have been suspended for allegedly abducting an MCD official, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.
The suspended policeman were posted with the special staff of northwest district, he said.
"We have suspended the sub-inspector and the two constables. A legal action will be taken after the vigilance enquiry is completed," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya.
The inspector of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was abducted from outside his office in Shakurpur at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday, his brother said.
The MCD inspector was taken to a nightclub in Netaji Subhash Place in a car and the club owner had demanded Rs 2 lakh for his release, he said.
The victim's brother alleged that the MCD inspector was abducted as he had issued a challan to the club owner for violating norms.
The official was rescued on tuesday night after police were informed regarding the abduction, the DCP said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan to Quit Bigg Boss 13 Owing to Health Conditions, Farah Khan May Take Over
- 'What is Article 370?' Becomes Most Searched Term by Indians on Google in 2019
- Fact Check: Woman Winning Award in Viral Video is Not Hyderabad Rape Victim
- Google Top Trends 2019: Cricket World Cup Most Searched News Event in India
- Lionel Messi Rated Best Player by Algorithm, Cristiano Ronaldo Tied at 25th Spot