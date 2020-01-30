3 Delhi Metro Stations Shut as Armed Man Opens Fire at Jamia Student, Leads to Panic
A gun-wielding assailant, identified as 31-year-old Gopal, has been taken into custody and is being questioned, police said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Train services at three metro stations was on Thursday briefly curtailed after an armed man shot at Jamia Millia Islamia students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Entry and exit gates of Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed, a DMRC source said.
A gun-wielding assailant, identified as 31-year-old Gopal, has been taken into custody and is being questioned, police said. A student appeared to have been injured in the incident, which led to panic in the Jamia area.
There was heavy police presence and several media crews in place when the incident took place. The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat.
