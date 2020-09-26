3 Delhi Police Constables Donate Blood To Pregnant Woman Who Was Raped

New Delhi, Sep 25: Three Delhi Police constables donated blood to a 20-year-old pregnant woman who was allegedly raped by a man for eight months after he promised to marry her and give her a job, police said on Friday. The accused was later arrested from Jharkhand, they said.

The woman alleged that she was raped by the man for eight months after which she got pregnant. When she was in her ninth month of pregnancy, the man left her at a rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri. He also left the city, police said. The three constables — Yogesh, Rahul and Sandeep from Fatehpur Beri police station came to the rescue of the pregnant woman when she was physically very weak and in need of blood. They donated blood voluntarily and saved her life, police said.

On September 19, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl and was discharged from the hospital after treatment, police said, adding that both the mother and the child are fine. Police said the matter came to light after the woman reported on September 1 that she was raped. The woman alleged that she was lured by a man from Jharkhand, who promised to marry her and give her a job but instead raped her for eight months. The woman told the police that she got pregnant and in her ninth month of pregnancy, the man left her at a rental accommodation. He fled from Delhi and went to Jharkhand, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). The officer said, “Due to the trauma during the pregnancy period, the victim’s health condition deteriorated. She was alone and no one was available to take care of her. “When our staff received information, she was immediately rushed to AIIMS Hospital where the doctor asked to provide blood urgently. Instantly, our three constables from Fatehpur Beri police station voluntarily donated blood to the pregnant woman.” Based on her complaint, a case was registered under section 376 (rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Fatehpur Beri police station. During investigation, details of the accused was obtained and with the help of technical surveillance, his location was traced to Jharkhand, the DCP said.

