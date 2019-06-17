Take the pledge to vote

3 Delhi Policemen Suspended For Thrashing Tempo Driver with Batons in Mukherjee Nagar

A police official said that further legal action will be taken after an inquiry is conducted by the deputy commissioner of police and the additional DCP and ACP of Mukherjee Nagar.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
3 Delhi Policemen Suspended For Thrashing Tempo Driver with Batons in Mukherjee Nagar
(Image for representation only)
New Delhi: Three policemen have been suspended for unprofessional conduct during a violent clash with a tempo driver, who chased their colleague with a sword after his vehicle collided with a police van in northwest Delhi, a senior official said Monday.

The official said further legal action will be taken after an inquiry is conducted by the deputy commissioner of police (northwest) and the additional DCP and ACP of Mukherjee Nagar.

Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said the policemen suspended handled the incident on Sunday evening in an unprofessional manner.

A police officer was injured after he was allegedly attacked by a 'Gramin Seva' tempo driver in Mukherjee Nagar. The tempo driver had also chased him swinging a sword at him following a collision between their vehicles, videos of which have gone viral.

In one of the purported videos, the man was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another video the policemen were seen thrashing him with batons.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and strict against against the guilty.

The Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.

