3 Die as Car Falls into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

Shimla: Three persons were killed and two sustained injuries when their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Wednesday, the police said.

The accident occurred at Bholanu on Chopal-Sarain road in Chopal tehsil, they added.

Jagat Singh (50), Jagat Singh (45) and Balbir (42) perished in the accident while Sunil (30) and Attar Singh (40) sustained injuries, they added.

All the occupants hailed from Sirmour district of the state.

