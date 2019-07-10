3 Die, Over 2 Lakh Hit as Flood Situation Worsens in Assam, Brahmaputra Flows Above Danger Level

Guwahati: At least three persons have lost their lives and over two lakh were affected in the second wave of floods that has gripped 11 districts of Assam since the last few days.

Incessant rainfall across the state in the past 24 hours has led to rapid flooding, landslides and mudslides in several places. As many as 530 villages of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Majuli, Jorhat and Dibrugarh were affected, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Three persons died in rain and flood-related incidents in Golaghat, Dhemaji and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, the ASDMA said. One person was washed away at Bokakhat in Golaghat district and another in Dhemaji, while a person was killed in a landslide at Kotabari in Kamrup Metropolitan district, it said.

The Met department has predicted heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland during the week. Several places are also likely to record three digit rainfall till July 15.

The Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level in several districts. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assisted by the district administration are engaged in rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

According to reports, 249 people are living in 13 camps at Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Jorhat districts where 10 relief distribution centres have also been opened.

In view of heavy rains and possibility of landslides, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has withdrawn all permissions granted for excavation of land and extraction or blasting of stone with immediate effect. Massive erosions have been witnessed at various places of Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri and Baksa districts, ASDMA said.

The road connecting over a dozen villages along the Assam-Arunachal border remains cut off due to rains. However, schools were open as elders were seen carrying children to safety on their backs.

Meanwhile, at least 400 people have been affected in flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh with one person stated to be missing at Kaspi near the Nagmandir area of West Kameng district.

Search operations were underway till the filing of the report. A cloudburst triggered floods and landslides in parts of Tawang and West Kameng districts. Around 100 students were evacuated to safety as floods submerged the Government Residential School at Kaspi.

The district administration has urged locals to use more of the OKSRT route (originating from Orang towards Tawang via Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga) than the traditional BCT (Bhalukpong-Chariduar-Tenga) Road that has been affected by heavy downpour and landslides. The Army has also extended its helping hand in the affected areas.

