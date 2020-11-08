3 Employees Cheat Nagpur Jewelery Outlet of Rs 9.5 Crore, Booked

A well known jewelery outlet in Nagpur in Maharashtra has been allegedly defrauded to the tune of Rs 9.5 crore by three employees, police said on Sunday. The three are accused of siphoning off three kilograms of gold, 30 kgs of silver as well as shares and cash, a Lakadganj police station official said.

"These employees have been working at the outlet in Darodkar Chowk for several years now. The founder of the outlet died a few months ago and the grandson who took over business operations noticed discrepancies," he said. "The three accused had shifted Rs 6.88 crore to their joint account. They also forged documents to transfer shares worth Rs 92.85 lakh. Three kgs of gold, worth Rs 1.5 crore, and 30 kgs of silver, worth Rs 12 lakh, were also swindled," he added.

On the basis of the grandson's complaint, the three have been charged with cheating, forgery and other offences, the official informed.