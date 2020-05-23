3 Employees of Cadila Pharma Die of Covid-19 Days After 26 Tested Positive at Ahmedabad Plant

Three employees of the Ahmedabad-based Cadila Pharmaceuticals, one of India's largest privately held pharma companies, died of the Covid-19 infection on Friday.

“We have lost three of our colleagues to Covid-19. Two of them were working in the packaging department, the third person was also there. One of them was 59-years old and had comorbid conditions with diabetes,” a spokesperson of the company told Business Line.

The representative added that their loss was a tragedy and the company is looking to extend all possible help to their kin.

The deceased were among 26 employees who had tested positive for the infection earlier in May. The company is planning to reopen the unit, Indian Express reported quoting a company spokesperson as saying.

“We had conducted multiple sanitisations of the facility and state government health officials had already conducted an audit for the same,” the representative added.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals had on May 7 shut down its formulations manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad after over two dozen of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

"Recently, 26 of our employees from our Dholka manufacturing facility tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, we have closed our operations on our own," Cadila Pharmaceuticals had said in a statement.

The company added that it was coordinating with the local authorities to ensure the safety of its facility.

Arun Mahesh Babu, the District Development Officer of Ahmedabad told Reuters the plant was ordered to be shut down on May 7, 95 employees had been quarantined and sanitisation work at the site had begun.

Besides Dholka, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has units in other parts of India and in Ethiopia. The firm is a major manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) - the main component used in making a drug.