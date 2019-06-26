3 Employees of SAIL's Bhilai Plant in Chhattisgarh Sustain Burns in Electrical Mishap
Representative Image. (Twitter/ @CNBCTV18Live)
Raipur: Three employees of the SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant in Durg district of Chhattisgarh suffered burn injuries in a major electrical short-circuit on
Wednesday, officials said.
"At around 11.20 am in Sub-Station 15-A, Electrical Supply Feeder was being prepared for the new hydraulic mudgun of Blast Furnace No. 7 of the plant located in Bhilai town. While putting the feeder in service position, a flash occurred resulting in three persons getting burn injuries," plant management said in a statement.
The injured were identified as junior officer Pratap Singh Dhruw (45), trainee Devendra Kumar Sahu (30) and senior technician Manoj Kumar Patel (54), it said.
The injured have been admitted to the burn unit of Jawahar Lal Nehru Hospital and Research Centre, Bhilai, the release added.
