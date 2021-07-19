CHANGE LANGUAGE
Six farmers who were unloading their produce were trapped under debris when the roof came crashing down. (Representational Image)

Three people were killed on the spot and three others sustained serious injuries when the ceiling of a building collapsed in Anthiyur in this district early on Monday. According to police, a group of six farmers from Bargur came to Anthiyur and unloaded their produce in front of an electricals shop when the concrete ceiling came crashing down with a huge noise at around 1 AM.

The farmers were trapped under the debris. The local people and people who were alerted removed the debris and found three farmers dead and three others injured.

The injured were rushed to Anthiyur Government Hospital, police said, adding their condition was critical. Anthiyur police registered a case of accidental death and injuries.

