3 FIRs Lodged Against Daughters of Noted Poet, 100 Other Women at Anti-CAA Protest in Lucknow

Lucknow: The Lucknow Police on Tuesday registered three FIRs against the women protesting against the amended citizenship law at the clock tower in Old Lucknow.

Daughters of noted poet Munawwar Rana — Sumaiya Rana and Fauzia Rana — along with over 100 unidentified women were booked for violating Section 144, instigating people and using assault or criminal force to deter public servant.

The action comes ahead of Union minister Amit Shah’s rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the protests against the law also reached other parts of the city and around 15 women sat on a dharna near a ‘Dargah’ in Ujariaon under Gomti Nagar Police station.

However, a police team rushed to the protest venue and asked the women to leave, informing them about Section 144 being imposed in the city.

The protest at Ghanta Ghar, which started on Friday evening, continued on Tuesday morning with the crowd swelling up despite the freezing winter.

The child rights panel is also monitoring the protest amid reports of children being involved in the protest.

Member of the child rights commission, Shuchita Chaturvedi, said: “There were several reports of children being present in the protest and that women were bringing along their kids to the protest. Many reports also suggested that children were made to chant slogans against CAA and NRC, which is a violation of Juvenile Justice Act.”

Heavy police presence, however, was no deterrent to the women carrying the Tricolour at Ghanta Ghar.

The anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests also continued for the eighth day at Mansoor Ali Park in Roshan Bagh area of Prayagraj.

