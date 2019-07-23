Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

3 Forced to Consume Human Excreta over Witchcraft Suspicion in Jharkhand

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident at Jhanjhri Mohalla area last Tuesday. The arrests came after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
3 Forced to Consume Human Excreta over Witchcraft Suspicion in Jharkhand
Representative image.
Loading...

Giridih (Jharkhand): Three persons, including two women, were allegedly forced to consume human excreta in Jharkhand's Giridih town last week on the suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said on Tuesday.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident at Jhanjhri Mohalla area last Tuesday. The arrests came after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

The accused suspected that the victims used to perform rituals that made people fall ill in the area, the police said.

Nagar police station incharge Adikant Mahto said Veera Das (50), Hari Das (32), Jharia Devi (30) and Shanti Devi (48) were arrested, while two others were absconding.

The incident come days after four elderly tribals, including two women, were lynched in Gumla district on the suspicion that they were practising witchcraft.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram