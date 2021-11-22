3 Forest Personnel Injured in Elephant Attack During Radio Collar Project

As many as five forest officials were injured in Odisha during the fitting of a radio caller around the elephant’s neck. They have been admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for treatment.

A radio caller would have tied the elephant’s neck to find out how the elephants were moving. This allows the forest department to know where the elephants are going and where they are staying. It was started yesterday night in a forest in the Khordha region on a trial basis.

At first, efforts were made to tie a radio collar around the neck of the mighty Ramu elephant. The campaign involved two forest officials from the Odisha government and one from the Karnataka government. The elephant had to be tranquilized and a radio collar tied around his neck.

In an unfortunate incident, an elephant woke up and attacked forest officials in Odisha’s Khordha district despite being tranquilised, leaving the victims critically injured. The mishap took place near Gayabandha village under Jankia police limits in the district, last night. As many as five forest officials, who were injured in the incident, have been admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for treatment.

After this incident, the State Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sashi Pal said, “The forest department planned to put a radio collar on the neck of seven elephants. Three elephants from Chandka and Aathgad and four from Shimlipal were provided with radio collars. This will be stopped for the timing.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.