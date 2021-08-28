3 from Tamil Nadu Arrested in Mysuru Gangrape Case, K'taka Home Minister Calls Probe a Success

Home Minister Araga Gnanendra on Saturday called the Mysore gang rape case a success and said they will give out all details in a couple of hours. Top Police sources have confirmed that six have been accused, out of which at least three have been arrested. All of them are from Tamil Nadu.

A student in Karnataka was gang-raped near Mysore on Tuesday evening and her friend was badly beaten up on objecting. The gangrape of the young MBA student in the cultural capital of Karnataka left the city in shock. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had instructed the police to take stringent action against the culprits.

The girl, in her early 20s, had gone to the foothills of the Chamundi Hills, a prominent pilgrim and tourist destination, with her classmate.

Four others who were in the vicinity then accosted them and tried to attack the student. When her friend objected, he was beaten with stones and overpowered. The girl was taken to a desolate location and raped by the four men who were in an intoxicated state.

Her friend reached out to the police and lodged a complaint first while the victim later gave her statement. The police said she has been admitted to a private hospital while her family members are coming from Maharashtra. She was out of danger and was able to give leads on the culprits.

Terming it a “very unfortunate" incident, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said he directed police to take stern action against the culprits.

