3 Gang Members Nabbed in Delhi's Alipur After Early Morning Shootout with Cops
Three members of the Tillu gang were arrested early on Wednesday in Alipur in Delhi.
Image for representation. (PTI photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Three members of a gang were arrested following a shootout with the police in outer Delhi's Alipur area Wednesday morning, the police said.
The three nabbed — Manjit (23), Nitish (21) and Mahesh (25) — are members of the Tillu gang, they said.
Manjit was wanted in the case of murder of a person, named Arman, who was a member the Gogi Gang, police said.
Based on the information extracted from him, a trap was laid at the Budhpur road and at about 5.05 am, a white-colour scooter, coming from the GT Karnal Road, was flagged down, a senior officer said.
He said that two gang members, who were riding the scooter, tried to escape and when the police chased them, they opened fire.
The police fired back and in the process on of the two received injury in his right leg while the other, named Mahesh, was apprehended without injury, the officer added.
Two rounds were fired by the accused and in retaliation, the police team fired four rounds, he said.
No police officer was injured since they were wearing bullet proof jackets, he added.
The injured gangster has been shifted to Raja Harishchandra Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Further investigation if underway, police said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
