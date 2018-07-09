3 Get 7 Years in Jail in 2010 Chinnaswamy Stadium Bomb Blast Case

A special NIA court has sentenced three accused in the 2010 Chinnaswamy stadium bomb blast case to seven years’ imprisonment on Monday.Accused Gowhar Aziz Khomani, Kamaal Hasan and Mohammad Kafeel Akhtar filed an affidavit in the court last week pleading guilty.The three have already spent six years in jail. The defense will appeal before the high court against the sentence and fine imposed on the three accused.The three accused hail from Bihar and had migrated to Delhi.They had conspired in Delhi as to how to plant the bombs in Bengaluru, but did not prepare or plant them. They had harboured the terrorists, conspired to plant the bombs and were part of the whole conspiracy.In all, there are 14 accused. Seven are in jail and some of them are at large.Yasin Bhatkal, the prime accused in the case, is lodged in the Tihar jail, while accused number two Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui, an alleged Indian Mujahiddin operative, was lynched by inmates at the Yerwada jail in Pune for being part of anti-national activities.As many as 15 people, including police personnel, were injured in three blasts. The bombs had been planted in and around the stadium. The police later recovered two live bombs.