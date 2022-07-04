3 Held After Body of Missing LLB Student Recovered from Drain in Delhi, Victim 'Blackmailed' Accused With Pics

Police on Saturday night arrested three people after discovering the body of an LLB student, wrapped in a sack, in a drain in Sadiq Nagar, Delhi. The 22-year-old man, Yash Rastogi, had been missing since June 26.

SP City Vineet Bhatnagar, who arrived at the scene after the body was recovered, stated that three youths, Alishan, Salim, and Shavez, have been detained in this case “who confessed to having an unnatural relationship with the deceased Yash,” said a report by India Today.

The police official said Yash had recovered Rs 40,000 by blackmailing through some objectionable photographs and was demanding more money, so these three killed him and threw his body down the drain.

Yash left the house on his scooty around 4 PM on June 26 but did not return, according to the victim’s family. The family contacted the police, and the search was launched. The three accused were apprehended after police discovered Yash’s mobile location.

When the three were interrogated, it was discovered that Yash had allegedly made a video of these boys, was allegedly associated with a gay app, and was continuously blackmailing them for money, according to police.

Shavez summoned Yash to the Lisadi Gate area, where he allegedly murdered Yash with the assistance of Alishan following a heated argument. Later, with Salim’s help, they disposed of his body in a drain after wrapping it in a sack.

According to police, a case has been registered under Section 364 of the IPC, and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators. “The exact cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem examination,” the SP stated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.