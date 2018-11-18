English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Held for Attack on CPI(M) Leader's Son, Daughter-in-law in Kerala, Party Accuses Sangh Parivar
Julius Nikithas and wife Saniyo Manomi, working with a leading Malayalam news channel, were attacked at Kuttiady as they were going to a hospital in a car to visit a patient on Saturday.
Image for representation. (Image: AP)
Kozhikode: Three workers of a right wing Hindu outfit have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack on a CPI(M) leader's son and his journalist daughter-in law during a shutdown called by the outfits in Kerala, police said on Sunday.
Julius Nikithas and wife Saniyo Manomi, working with a leading Malayalam news channel, were attacked at Kuttiady as they were going to a hospital in a car to visit a patient on Saturday.
Three workers of a right wing outfit have been arrested so far in connection with the attack and a search was on to nab seven others, they said.
Nikithas, son of party district secretary P Mohanan, suffered head injuries and Manomi was also injured.
The couple have been admitted to the government medical college hospital here.
The CPI(M) had alleged that they were attacked by activists belonging to the Sangh Parivar.
Right-wing Hindu outfits had observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kerala Saturday in protest against the "preventive detention" of Hindu Aikya Vedi state president P Sasikala, who was on a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.
Sasikala was taken into preventive custody Saturday after she allegedly defied directions not to spend the night near the temple complex.
Police had decided not to allow devotees enter the temple premises when it was closed for the night.
Sasikala, who was on a fast at the Ranni police station, protesting her detention, was later produced before the sub-divisional magistrate, who is also the Thiruvalla Revenue Divisonal officer (RDO), and granted bail.
