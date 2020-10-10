3 Held for Gangrape of Woman in Himachal Pradesh's Una District, CLP Leader Says Shameful for 'Devbhoomi'

Three men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, police said on Saturday. The 22-year-old woman had been gang-raped in a village falling under Haroli sub-division on Friday, Haroli sub-divisional police official (SDPO) Anil Kumar said.

The SDPO said the incident was reported to the police on Saturday and all the three accused were arrested thereafter. All the accused and the victim are from the same village, he added.

The SDPO said the matter was being investigated. Meanwhile, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri, who represents Haroli Assembly segment, termed the gang-rape as shameful for "devbhoomi" Himachal Pradesh.