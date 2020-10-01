3 Held For Illegally Procuring Liquor Meant For Defence Personnel, Selling It At Higher Rates

New Delhi: A 51-year-old man along with two security guards were arrested for allegedly procuring liquor bottles meant for defence personnel illegally and selling them to customers at higher rates, police said on Thursday. A large number of liquor bottles with stickers of “CSD Canteen Sale Only” was recovered from them, they said. The accused — Sushant Behra (26) and Som Nath Barik (28), both natives of Odisha, worked as security guards at an apartment here in Tilak Marg. The two worked for the third accused named Pradeep Kumar, who had been running a vegetable shop in the same society for the last 30 years, they said.

A case was registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Delhi Excise Act at Tilak Marg police station on Wednesday and a huge stock of liquor bottles with stickers of “CSD Canteen Sale Only” was recovered from them, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said, acting on a tip-off received through the Military Intelligence Wing, a team was deployed near the Sangli apartments where the two guards were illegally accumulating the liquor bottles. “One of our constable was deployed as decoy customer and he struck a deal with the two guards for purchasing 24 bottles of Old Monk rum. Subsequently, they were nabbed and 24 bottles of liquor with stickers of ‘CSD Canteen Sale Only’ were recovered,” he said. Kumar was also apprehended and 169 bottles of liquor were recovered from his vegetable shop at Sangli Apartments, he added.

The two men disclosed that while doing guard duty at the apartment, they came in contact with Kumar, who induced them to earn easy money by arranging customers to sell the illegal liquor bottles, the DCP said. Kumar used to collect the liquor from a person named Monu, who has been supplying illegal liquor from the CSD Canteen. Kumar then sold those liquor bottles in New Delhi through the two guards, charging Rs 150 more than the market price on each bottle, police said.

