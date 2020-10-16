News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

3 Held For Stealing 306 LPG Cylinders From Godown In Mathura

3 Held For Stealing 306 LPG Cylinders From Godown In Mathura

The Mathura Police has recovered 306 LPG cylinders which were stolen from a godown here last month and arrested three people in connection with the matter, officials said on Thursday. Those arrested have been identified as Digambar Singh, owner of an Agra-based LPG agency, Veeri Singh Kushawah and Sohan Lal, they said.

Mathura, Oct 15: The Mathura Police has recovered 306 LPG cylinders which were stolen from a godown here last month and arrested three people in connection with the matter, officials said on Thursday. Those arrested have been identified as Digambar Singh, owner of an Agra-based LPG agency, Veeri Singh Kushawah and Sohan Lal, they said.

According to police, the accused had hatched a plan to steal 50 LPG cylinders. But on September 23, Lal, along with Kushawah, stole the entire lot of 306 LPG cylinders from the godown.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 16, 2020, 12:49 AM IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...