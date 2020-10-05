3 Held In Haryana For Betting On IPL Match

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police has arrested three people from Rewari on charges of betting on an IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a spokesperson said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted by the Crime Investigating Agency of Haryana Police at a flat in a residential complex in Rewari on Saturday.

Three people were apprehended and cash worth Rs 5,71,900, 12 phones and other items were seized. “Those arrested were identified as Karan Singh, Om Parkash alias Shammi and Mohit. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed,” the spokesperson added.

The match between Delhi Capitals and KKR was played on Saturday at Sharjah, which the DC won by 18 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor