3 Held With Over 15 Kg Ganja In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly smuggling ganja in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The police recovered 15.23 kg of the banned drug and a motorcycle from them. During investigation, it was found that the woman is a cousin of one of the two men. Police arrested the three accused after receiving a tip-off that some smugglers are coming to Bharatpur through Gunsara village. Police had created a blockade at Tuhiya Mod where the three of them were arrested.

The officials said that when they checked Ashok Singh, Omprakash and Geeta Devi, they found 15.23 kg of ganja in their possession. Ashok is a resident of Aghora village, whereas Omprakash lives in Khandela Ramsar village in Dausa district. Geeta, who is the cousin sister of Ashok, is said to be involved in this smuggling of drugs.

During questioning, Ashok told police that he was taking his sister home from a relative’s place. However, during the journey, they thought of hiding the ganja at some safe place, but the police foiled their plan and busted them. The cops are questioning the accused to find the potential links to their smuggling racket.

Other than cases of drug smuggling, illegal liquor is another major issue in this part of the state. In January this year, at least seven people had died after consuming spurious liquor in Bharatpur. The Rajasthan government had come down heavily on the local administration as it suspended the district’s excise officer, assistant excise officer and others for their failure to check the sale of the fatal beverage. Chief Minister Ashok Singh Gehlot had also removed Roopwas sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Lalit Meena.

