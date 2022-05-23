3 Hybrid Militants Arrested for April 15 Murder of Sarpanch in Baramulla, Weapons Recovered

The Baramulla Police on Monday cracked the murder case of a Sarpanch by arresting three hybrid militants in Pattan area. Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was killed in Goshbugh area of Baramulla district’s Pattan on April 15.

Police said three militants — Noor Mohammad Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray and Ashiq Hussain Parray — were arrested after receiving information from reliable sources about their involvement in militancy related activities. All three are residents of Goshbugh Pattan.

Rayees Bhat, Senior Superintendent of Police for Baramulla, said the three were in contact with one Mohammad Afzal Lone, an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Lashker-e-Taiba, who is presently in judicial custody.

Bhat said Lone had directed Noor Mohammad Yatoo to “motivate” two people from his area to join the militant ranks after which Yatoo contacted Mohammad Rafiq Parray and Ashiq Hussaan Parray.

He also directed the duo, along with his brother-in-law Mehraj-ud-din Dar of Gund Jehangir, Bandipora, to meet Lone personally. The three met Lone who motivated them and set targets.

“After a few days, Lone sent arms and ammunition (two pistols, two hand grenades and two magazines with live bullets) to Yatoo through Mehrajuddin Dar for Mohammad Parray and Ashiq Parray with the directions to kill politicians, including sarpanches and panches, of the Pattan area,” Bhat said.

“Their arrest delayed the actions of the three and they remained dormant until two local militants named Umer Lone and Gulzar Ganie of Wussan Pattan, who had recently infiltrated back after training in arms and ammunition, approached the trio and asked them about the arms and ammunition and the tasks given,” the officer said, adding, “They told them to complete the given assignments of killing the sarpanch.”

Bhat said the conspirators set the target, carried out a recce and decided the date when they would kill sarpanch Bungroo.

On the day of the attack, Ashiq talked to militant Umer Lone through Facebook Messenger and briefed him about the plan which the militants executed on April 15 by killing the sarpanch in the orchards of Chanderhama, Pattan.

“Upon further interrogation, Yatoo revealed that he gave arms and ammunition to Umer Lone. However, more arms and few live rounds are still with him which are in a sealed box in his house,” the officer said, adding that another pistol with live rounds has been seized on the spot. “Further investigation is going on,” the officer said.

So far, three pistols, two grenades, three magazines and 32 bullets have been recovered in this case, the officer added.

Earlier, Srinagar Police arrested two hybrid militants in Chanapora area of Srinagar. Fifteen pistols, a silencer and large quantities of ammunition were recovered from them. Police said the two were to carry out targeted attacks on civilians.

