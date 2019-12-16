Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

3 IITs Declare Solidarity with Jamia, AMU Students as Anti-CAA Protests Lead to Violence, Injuries

The students of IIT Kanpur have called for a campus-wide march on Tuesday. IIT Madras announced a rally and protest on the campus.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
3 IITs Declare Solidarity with Jamia, AMU Students as Anti-CAA Protests Lead to Violence, Injuries
Protests at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Students from three prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) joined the chorus against the police crackdown on the Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University students.

The premiere institutions -- IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay -- are not the regular ones to join protests and usually stay away from agitations.

"They struck down the students' retaliation at Jadavpur University. We didn't respond. They hiked the MTech fee, we didn't respond. Manhandled the student protesters at JNU, we didn't respond. And now its JMI and AMU. Our commitment towards the students' community is under huge jeopardy if we don't respond now. Therefore let's come together for a campus wide march in solidarity with students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University," a poster by students from IIT Kanpur read.

The students have called for a campus-wide march on Tuesday.

Similarly, students of IIT Madras announced a rally and protest gathering at the Gajendra Circle on the campus.

Students of IIT Bombay had protested on Sunday night after the crackdown at the two universities.

