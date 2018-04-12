3, Including Woman from Punjab, Arrested in CBSE Paper Leak Case

: Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in leaking the CBSE Class 10 mathematics paper in connivance with a teacher arrested earlier from Himachal Pradesh, Delhi Police said on Thursday.Last week, Rakesh Kumar, Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar, all employees of DAV Centenary Public School in Una town, were arrested by the crime branch. The three men were arrested in connection with the economics paper leak case.Today, the police said two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the leak of the mathematics paper.The woman, from Ferozepur in Punjab, was allegedly sent a copy of the leaked paper by Rakesh Kumar, the police said.More details about the three arrests were awaited.The police said Rakesh Kumar, who had been teaching at the DAV school as a PGT economics teacher for eight years, was also found involved with the leaking of the mathematics paper before the scheduled date of the examination on March 28.During questioning, he confessed about his involvement in leaking the papers, the police said.The economics paper was leaked on March 23, three days before the examination date in Una town, and was shared on social networking application WhatsApp by at least 40 groups.Rakesh Kumar was the centre superintendent of Jawahar Navodaya Public School in Una, where the CBSE exams were being held.Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar worked at the DAV school as a clerk and a peon.The economics paper leak was exposed after an envelope containing four images of a hand-written copy of the question paper was delivered to the CBSE headquarters in Delhi on the evening of March 26, the day of the exam.On March 30, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced it would re-conduct the Class 12 economics exam throughout the country on April 25.The police has registered two cases in connection with the matter. The first case relating to the leak of the economics paper was filed on March 27, while the other on the mathematics paper leak was registered on March 28.