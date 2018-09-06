English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'3 Indian Museums in Asia's Top 25 Travellers' Choice List'
Yodhasthal ranked number 13, while Hall of Fame was at 18 and Victoria Memorial Hall was at 22.
File photo of Hall of Fame in Leh. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mumbai: Three Indian museums - Yodhasthal in Bhopal, Hall of Fame in Leh and Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata - have made it to the TripAdvisors' top 25 Travellers' Choice Asia list.
"India is dotted with many such repositories that house collections of historical significance. And the fact that we have new entrants in the list this year only reiterates that travellers are looking for experiences which also help enrich their knowledge about the destination," said Nikhil Ganju, country manager, TripAdvisor India.
War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, topped the list, followed by Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia; The Museum of Qin Terra-cotta Warriors and Horses in Xi'an, China; Forbidden City-The Palace Museum in Beijing, China; Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima, Japan; and Battlebox in Singapore and Vietnamese Women's Museum in Hanoi, Vietnam.
National Palace Museum in Shilin, Taiwan ranked eighth, while Armenian Genocide Museum in Yerevan, Armenia, was at the ninth place and Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi, Vietnam, secured the 10th position.
Musee d'Orsay in Paris, France, topped the global Travellers' Choice list, followed by The National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, The British Museum in London and Prado National Museum in Madrid, Spain.
Musee d'Orsay in Paris, France, topped the global Travellers' Choice list, followed by The National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, The British Museum in London and Prado National Museum in Madrid, Spain.
