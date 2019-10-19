3 Indian Railways Properties in Chennai Under Scanner for Mosquito-breeding

Buildings and other entities of the state and central government that occupy vast areas of land have been termed fertile grounds for breeding of mosquitoes and are under the scanner of the health department of Tamil Nadu in a bid to control the spread of the mosquito-borne disease dengue in the state.

At least three Indian Railway properties have been penalised by local bodies in and around Chennai for poor sanitation that creates favourable habitat for mosquito breeding, The Times of India reported.

The report further adds that the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Peramburb was fined Rs 1 lakh on Wednesday for not maintaining proper levels of sanitation. Furthermore, ICF sources said that three persons working in the factory had contracted dengue.

The Annaur EMU shed too was penalised Rs 1 lakh by the Avadi municipality for having a water drum where mosquitoes were seen breeding.

Following the penality, the shed's manager, on Thursday, ordered a cleanliness drive and made sure that all employees were given 'Nilavembu kashayam' as part of a raising awareness programme to fight the mosquito-borne disease dengue.

Tiruttani and Tiruvallur railway stations too have been fined for not maintaining sanitation and turning their areas into favourable grounds for the breeding of mosquitoes.

The report further adds that the Greater Chennai Corporation sources have said that intensive drives are being conducted across the city with public buildings, hospitals and hotels, which generate huge amounts of waste as well as vacant plots being inspected and fined.

Accordingly, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) has notified 3,500 dengue cases in 2019. More than 500 cases of dengue were reported from Tamil Nadu, of which 70 percent were from Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, DPH Dr K Kolandaisamy said.

