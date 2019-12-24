Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
3 Indians Among Four Killed in Collision between Van and Container Truck in Sri Lanka
The victims were travelling in the van which crashed into a container truck from behind on the Southern Expressway (E-01) on Monday night, the Colombo Page reported, citing police.
Representative image.
Colombo: Three Indians were among four people killed in a van-container truck collision in Sri Lanka's southern Kurundugahahetekma area, according to a media report.
The victims were travelling in the van which crashed into a container truck from behind on the Southern Expressway (E-01) on Monday night, the Colombo Page reported, citing police.
The deceased Indians belong to the same family - a 44-year-old woman, her 18-year-old son and another relative. Their names were not revealed.
The woman's husband and 10-year-old daughter were injured and were shifted to Karapitiya Hospital.
The driver of the van also died in the accident. He was identified as a 52-year-old man from west Sri Lankan town of Wadduwa.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Alexa Told This Lady to Kill Herself Because Humans Are Bad For The Planet
- Mumbai to Hold Event to Commemorate Mirza Ghalib's 150 Death Anniversary
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- Writer Moves HC Against Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Seeks Credit for Story
- The 365 Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Battle: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea