News18 » India
1-min read

3 Indians Among Four Killed in Collision between Van and Container Truck in Sri Lanka

The victims were travelling in the van which crashed into a container truck from behind on the Southern Expressway (E-01) on Monday night, the Colombo Page reported, citing police.

PTI

December 24, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
3 Indians Among Four Killed in Collision between Van and Container Truck in Sri Lanka
Representative image.

Colombo: Three Indians were among four people killed in a van-container truck collision in Sri Lanka's southern Kurundugahahetekma area, according to a media report.

The victims were travelling in the van which crashed into a container truck from behind on the Southern Expressway (E-01) on Monday night, the Colombo Page reported, citing police.

The deceased Indians belong to the same family - a 44-year-old woman, her 18-year-old son and another relative. Their names were not revealed.

The woman's husband and 10-year-old daughter were injured and were shifted to Karapitiya Hospital.

The driver of the van also died in the accident. He was identified as a 52-year-old man from west Sri Lankan town of Wadduwa.

