Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

3 Indians Who Entered Nepal for a Mass Religious Gathering Test Positive for Coronavirus There

With the three fresh cases, the total number of infections in Nepal has gone up to 12.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
3 Indians Who Entered Nepal for a Mass Religious Gathering Test Positive for Coronavirus There
With the three fresh cases, the total number of infections in Nepal has gone up to 12.

Kathmandu: Three Indian nationals, who entered Nepal from India for a religious mass gathering and were staying at a mosque in the southern part of the country, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a media report said here on Sunday.

The three Indian nationals were staying at the mosque in Birgunj city, 135 kilometers south of the capital Kathmandu, due to the nationwide lockdown which has been extended by another eight days till April 15 to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

With the three fresh cases, the total number of infections in the country has gone up to 12, a local news channel reported.

After a preliminary report in Hetauda-based Vector Borne Disease Research and Training Center came positive, the samples were sent to Kathmandu-based National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) for confirmation, the Avenues Television reported, quoting Health Ministry sources.

The Kathmandu-based laboratory also confirmed that the test report was positive on Saturday evening, it said.

The three Indian nationals had reportedly entered Nepal for a religious mass gathering held in Saptari district in March in which hundreds of people from Nepal and India participated.

Meanwhile, the local administration has put 26 people, who were residing in the mosque, under quarantine, the report said.

The Nepal government decided to extend the nationwide lockdown at a Cabinet meeting held on April 6 after the country entered into the second phase of the coronavirus outbreak with the first case of locally transmitted person confirmed in Western Nepal.

It was the second time that the government extended the lockdown.

The government had initially announced a week-long nationwide shutdown on March 24. On March 29, it was extended till April 7.

Globally, the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December has killed 108,862 people and infected over 1.7 million people globally. The US has the highest number of infections at 529,887, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The US on Sunday overtook Italy as the country with the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic with the fatalities crossing 20,000.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,367

    +733*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,356

    +827*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    715

    +63*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,270,330

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,784,335

    +4,592

  • Cured/Discharged

    405,043

     

  • Total DEATHS

    108,962

    +183
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres