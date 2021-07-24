3 Injured After Argument Over Milk Turns Into Gunfight in Bihar

A brawl between a milk vendor and his customer in Bihar’s Begusarai district led to both the parties exchanging fire. Three people were injured in the incident and one of them is in critical condition. Police reached the spot with heavy force and arrested six people after calming the tense situation in Chandpura village. Three pistols and cartridges were also seized from the spot.

Police said Sandip Singh used to purchase milk from local vendor Sudhir Singh. When Sandip accused Sudhir of giving him less milk it became a flash point.

The first shots were fired by Sudhir after his heated argument with Sandip snowballed into a gunfight. Sandip sustained two bullet wounds, while his brother Mitthu also received a shot in his hand. The retaliatory fire by Sandip hit the leg of Sudhir’s daughter Sonali Kumari. All the three injured were rushed to a private hospital in Begusarai where they are being treated. Sandip’s condition became critical and he was referred to Patna.

Begusarai Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) reached the incident site. Police said they are interrogating the arrested persons to find how they got hold of the weapons.

This is not an isolated case where two sides resorted to firing over a petty issue. In Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh late last month, a man was shot dead over a dispute over rainwater on the road. The incident took place in Bouwapur village.

The clash between the two groups was initially stopped by the neighbours. Later when, when 38-year-old Pintu, who belonged to one of the groups, was out in the market he was shot at by men from the other side. This led to firing from both sides and two more people were injured. Pintu died on the way to hospital, while two others were undergoing treatment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here