3 Injured as Army Opens Fire to Disperse Stone-pelting Mob in Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: Three people were injured on Saturday when the Army opened fire to disperse a stone-pelting mob in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, an official said."As reported by the Army that a patrol party of 55 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) came under heavy stone-pelting in Karimabad area of Pulwama," a police spokesman said.He said the patrol party fired a few rounds to disperse the stone pelters. "It is learnt that in the incident, three miscreants were injured and were shifted to a hospital for treatment, the spokesman said.He said the condition of all the injured is stated to be stable. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the spokesman said police intercepted a car in the neighbouring Kulgam district and recovered some ammunition from it."At a check-post at Al stop in Mir Bazaar, officials intercepted a vehicle which was searched. During the search, one nine mm pistol with one magazine and one AK 47 with two magazines were recovered from the vehicle," he said.The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, the spokesman said, adding that police have started an investigation into the matter.