3 Injured in 'Celebratory' Firing During Orchestra Dance at Wedding in UP
During the 'celebratory' firing, a bullet hit a female orchestra dancer Hina (22) in the jaw. While, the groom's maternal uncles Mithilesh and Akhilesh, who were also present on the stage also received severe injuries.
Image for representation.
Chitrakoot: Three people were injured in an alleged celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony in Tikra village of Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district.
The incident happened on Saturday during an orchestra dance performance at the wedding ceremony of village head Sudhir Singh Patel's daughter in Tikra village, Subhash Chandra Chaurasia, SHO, Mau police station, said on Sunday.
During the "celebratory" firing, a bullet hit a female orchestra dancer Hina (22) in the jaw. While, the groom's maternal uncles Mithilesh and Akhilesh, who were also present on the stage also received severe injuries.
Following the incident, the injured were rushed to the district government hospital for treatment, Chaurasia said.
The groom's paternal uncle Ram Pratap has filed an FIR against an unknown person on Sunday. The investigation is underway, he added.
Police said that the accused has been identified and will be arrested soon.
