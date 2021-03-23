3 Jawans Dead, Several Critically Injured in IED Blast in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Narayanpur

Three security personnel were killed and several others critically injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in a passengers bus in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district. A total of 27 jawans of District Reserve Guards (DRG) were on board in the passenger bus, said police.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday between Dhaudai and Pallenar, deep in forest area.

“A bus carrying DRG personnel came under IED blast between Kadenar and Kanhargaon, Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh. 3 dead, 5 critically injured and 10 injured (all DRG) in this powerful IED blast. The bus was carrying 27 personnel. 45th Battalion of ITBP personnel are evacuating the injured. Entire area has been cordoned off and search is on,” said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in an official statement soon after the incident.

Meanwhile, Narayanpur SP Mohit Garg told the media that a bus was blown up in an IED blast and additional forces have been sent to the spot.

On March 5, an ITBP jawan named Mangesh Ramteke was killed in an IED blast by Naxals in the same district. The IED was planted around 100m away from the road, the police had said.