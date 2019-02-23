English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Kashmiri Students in UP Booked for Controversial Comments Against Army on WhatsApp
Police's intelligence unit is looking for the person who had originally posted the controversial comment which was forwarded on WhatsApp by the three girls along with their own comments, a police officer said.
The scene from the attack site in Pulwama on Feb 14, 2019 (Image: Reuters).
Bareilly: Three Kashmiri girl students of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) have been booked for allegedly forwarding controversial comments, along with their own remarks, against the Indian Army on an instant messaging app following the Pulwama terror strike, police said here on Saturday.
According to an official, after the deadly Pulwama attack on February 14, these girls allegedly made some adverse and objectionable comments on a WhatsApp group in which other students were also members.
IVRI Director R K Singh said after the matter came to light, the institute conducted a probe, following which the fellowship and scholarship of two students were blocked while the name of the third, who had enrolled for masters degree and was absent since December, 2018, was struck off.
Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj said on the complaint of the VHP's mahanagar unit vice president Amit Sharma, a case was filed against the three students at the Izzatnagar police station on Friday evening.
Police's intelligence unit is looking for the person who had originally posted the controversial comment which was forwarded on WhatsApp by the three girls along with their own comments, the police officer said, adding further action will be taken after investigation.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured last week in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district for which the Jaish-e-Mohammad has taken responsibility.
Seven Kashmiri students were earlier this week suspended by Roorkee-based Quantum Global University for their alleged anti-national posts on social media.
