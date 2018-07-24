3 Kerala Children Rescued From Captivity of Father Who Claims He's God

Three children who were allegedly confined to their home and not provided a formal education at their parents’ behest were rescued by Childline in Ernakulam on Tuesday.The issue came to light when the neighbours of Abdul Lateef complained to Childline that he did not let his children aged seven, nine and 11, mingle with the others.Lateef, however, said he was teaching his children according to international syllabus as he wanted them to be ‘imams’ in Arab countries. He added that he did not believe in Indian rules and Constitution and instead accepted the law of Saudi Arabia.The children were presented before a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member along with their parents after the Ernakulam district collector’s order. The three have been moved to a shelter home with their mother and the full quorum of the CWC will meet them on Friday.Basheer AM, secretary of the district legal services authority, said: “Lateef claims that he is god, his house is a branch of Mecca and he believes in Saudi law. He said he is giving his children education according to the law of that country and not Indian syllabus.”