3 Kerala PSC Staff to Face Probe over Remark Discreetly Attributing Covid-19 Spread to Tablighi Jamaat Meet

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) which conducts recruitment examinations for all the government jobs in the state, has landed in a spot after a remark which discreetly attributes the spread of coronavirus in the country to the Tablighi Jamaat meeting held in Delhi in March this year, appeared in its fortnightly bulletin.

Following this, the PSC instituted a departmental probe and has put the responsibility on three of its staff members working in the Public Relation unit which is responsible for preparing the bulletin.

This bulletin is an official publication of the PSC and is a sort of ready reckoner which gives tit-bits to candidates, besides having various questions and answers, especially on general knowledge.

The general public can also subscribe to this bulletin.

Following protests from a few quarters, the PSC decided to order a probe into the matter, and ahead of that it decided to move out three people from that section.

"Now the normal process of a probe will take place to find out what happened," said a PSC official who did not wish to be identified.

