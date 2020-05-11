INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

3 Kerala PSC Staff to Face Probe over Remark Discreetly Attributing Covid-19 Spread to Tablighi Jamaat Meet

File photo of Tablighi Jamaat members. (Image: REUTERS)

File photo of Tablighi Jamaat members. (Image: REUTERS)

This bulletin is an official publication of the PSC and is a sort of ready reckoner which gives tit-bits to candidates, besides having various questions and answers, especially on general knowledge.

  • IANS Thiruvananthapuram
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
Share this:

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) which conducts recruitment examinations for all the government jobs in the state, has landed in a spot after a remark which discreetly attributes the spread of coronavirus in the country to the Tablighi Jamaat meeting held in Delhi in March this year, appeared in its fortnightly bulletin.

Following this, the PSC instituted a departmental probe and has put the responsibility on three of its staff members working in the Public Relation unit which is responsible for preparing the bulletin.

This bulletin is an official publication of the PSC and is a sort of ready reckoner which gives tit-bits to candidates, besides having various questions and answers, especially on general knowledge.

The general public can also subscribe to this bulletin.

Following protests from a few quarters, the PSC decided to order a probe into the matter, and ahead of that it decided to move out three people from that section.

"Now the normal process of a probe will take place to find out what happened," said a PSC official who did not wish to be identified.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading