3 Kids Go Missing From Outside Their House in UP, Bullet-Ridden Bodies Found in Tube Well Next Day
The deceased children were playing outside their house on Friday evening when they suddenly went missing, the police said.
Image for Representation. (Image: Reuters)
Lucknow: In a shocking incident, bullet-ridden bodies of three children were recovered from a tube well in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning. The kids, identified as Aasma (8), Aliba (7) and Abdullah (8), had gone missing from outside their house on Friday evening. The families of the deceased are related to each other and police is suspecting family enmity to be the reason behind the brutal killings.
The deceased children were playing outside their house on Friday evening when they suddenly went missing, the police said. The family members, who began a search and informed the police at Bulandshahr police station, have claimed that the cops didn’t register an FIR even after a written complaint was given to them. On Saturday morning, the bodies of all three were found in a tube well in Dhaturi Village, around 15 kilometres from the spot where they were last seen.
The bodies have been sent for post mortem and a police investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, N Kolanchi, SSP Bulandshahr, has admitted to lapses in police action and ordered for suspension of Nagar Kotwali SHO and his Munshi.
Speaking to News18, Kolanchi said, “We have constituted four teams to nab the prime accused Salman Malik in the case. The SHO of Nagar Kotwali and his Munshi have been suspended for the lapse. If found guilty, they will have to face a departmental enquiry. Our priority is to nab the culprit at the moment.”
The sensational triple murder has led to anger and tension in the vicinity. The SSP has assured people of nabbing the culprits at the earliest.
