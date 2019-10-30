Take the pledge to vote

3 Killed, 1 Injured as Bombs Go Off in Abandoned House at Bengal's Murshidabad

A Trinamol Congress leader said the incident happened over the fight between two groups who wanted to control the boat service on the river bank.

IANS

Updated:October 30, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
3 Killed, 1 Injured as Bombs Go Off in Abandoned House at Bengal's Murshidabad
(Photo for representation only)

Kolkata: Three persons were killed and one person got injured in a crude bomb explosion in Jalangi of Murshidabad district, sources said on Tuesday.

The bombs went off in an abandoned house at Taltali village where the victims were arranging them for using in a fight on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the police cordoned off the area after finding more live bombs at the spot.

The bomb disposal squad persons defused the bombs.

A Trinamol Congress leader said the incident happened over the fight between two groups who wanted to control the boat service on the river bank.

