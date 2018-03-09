3 Killed, 14 Injured After Major Fire Breaks Out in Maharashtra Chemical Company

Three people were killed and at least 14 injured after a major fire broke out in an explosion inside a boiler at a chemicals company in Boisar-Tarapur industrial estate in Palghar district late on Thursday night."During the search operation, three unidentified bodies were found at Arti Industries. There may be more casualties. Search and rescue operation is going on," Palghar SP Manjunath Singe said, adding that of the 14 injured, three have sustained serious wounds.The incident occurred after an accidental fire at Novaphene Speciality Limited in Boisar MIDC industrial area. Even as revenue, police, fire, and medical teams were trying to douse the fire, the flames spread to neighbouring industries."Fire has been controlled at the chemical industry, but a few areas are still burning. Six factories affected by fire are Novaphene, Unimax, Prachi, Arti, Bharat Rasayan and Darbar. They all are chemical factories," the SP said."The fire started after boiler blast in the Boisar industrial estate. The impact of the blast was felt in the villages around 8 kms vicinity. Our team has reached the spot with fire brigade, Manjunath Singe, Superintendent of Police, Palghar said.There are chemical drums inside these companies, due to which the fire is spreading, he said. Tarapur Automic Power Station, which is also situated on Boisar-Tarapur Road is around 20 kms away from the spot, he added.(With inputs from PTI)