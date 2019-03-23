English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Killed, 18 Injured After Pick-up Van Falls into Ditch in Jharkhand
The pick-up van fell into the ditch after the driver lost control over the wheels. The victims were returning home after attending a marriage party in Silli.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Jamshedpur: Three persons, including a woman, were killed and 18 others injured when a pick-up van fell into a roadside ditch in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district in the early hours Saturday, police said.
The incident happened on National Highway 33 under the jurisdiction of Chandil police station when the pick-up van was travelling to Nargadih from Silli in Ranchi district, the senior police officer said.
The pick-up van fell into the ditch after the driver lost control over the wheels, the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Chandil, D N Banka, said.
The victims were returning home after attending a marriage party in Silli, he said.
The injured were admitted to M G M Hospital and Tata Main Hospital here, the police officer said
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
