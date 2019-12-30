English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
3 Killed, 2 Missing After Blast in Warehouse of Chemical Storage Tanks Near Gujarat's Kandla Port
According to initial information, fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and firefighting operation is underway.
Blast occurs at warehouse of chemical tanks in Gujarat's Kandla port
New Delhi: Three people were killed and two missing after a blast took place in warehouse of chemical storage tanks near Gujarat's Kandla port and Indian Oil refinery.
According to initial information, fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and firefighting operation is underway.
(details awaited)
