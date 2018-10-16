GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

3 Killed, 22 Injured After Kolkata-bound Bus Falls into Canal in West Bengal

The Kolkata-bound bus dashed against the cement railings of a bridge before breaking it and fell into the Dakatia khal near Gojarmore at around 9 am, killing three passengers on the spot, SP Sukesh Jain told PTI.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
3 Killed, 22 Injured After Kolkata-bound Bus Falls into Canal in West Bengal
Image: ANI
Loading...
Hooghly (WB): At least three passengers were killed and 22 others injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a canal from a bridge at Haripal in Hooghly district, the police said.

The Kolkata-bound bus dashed against the cement railings of a bridge before breaking it and fell into the Dakatia khal near Gojarmore at around 9 am, killing three passengers on the spot, SP Sukesh Jain told PTI.

At least 22 passengers were injured and condition of two people were critical, he said, adding that all of them were taken to the Haripal hospital.

Rescue operations are on. A team of state disaster management department has been sent to the spot, he said
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...