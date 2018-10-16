3 Killed, 22 Injured After Kolkata-bound Bus Falls into Canal in West Bengal

At least three passengers were killed and 22 others injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a canal from a bridge at Haripal in Hooghly district, the police said.The Kolkata-bound bus dashed against the cement railings of a bridge before breaking it and fell into the Dakatia khal near Gojarmore at around 9 am, killing three passengers on the spot, SP Sukesh Jain told PTI.At least 22 passengers were injured and condition of two people were critical, he said, adding that all of them were taken to the Haripal hospital.Rescue operations are on. A team of state disaster management department has been sent to the spot, he said